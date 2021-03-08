Friend of Joe Vindel remembers him: ‘Just a really good dude, a positive guy’

NEW ORLEANS– Michael Harper, a friend of Joseph Vindel is remembering his 29-year old friend, who was found on the 2300 block of Coliseum Street in his vehicle dead this morning.

“Just a senseless way for a good guy to leave the earth so early,” Harper said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 20-year old Jalen Harvey for the murder of Vindel.

“We believe Mr. Vindel was in his vehcile when he was shot,” Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

According to JPSO, Harvey admitted to killing Vindel, taking his car and then leaving the car and body in the Garden District. Beforehand, family and friends were searching for Vindel for several hours last night, after they say Vindel used Facebook Marketplace Tulane Classifieds to sell his red dirt bike to Harvey. Law enforcement found out that Vindel met Harvey at an apartment complex on 2101 Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.

“Look it is a $2,800 dirt bike. It is not anything that anyone should be shot over,” Sheriff Lopinto said.

For his friends like Michael, it is a heartbreaking loss.

“Joey is a really good dude. Just a positive guy. When you think of Joey, there will always be something that makes you laugh and smile,” Harper said.

Harper and Vindel worked together at Couvant restaurant years ago. In fact, the two friends were supposed to meet up today.

“He’s a real estate agent now, and we were supposed to go look at a house,” he said.

Harper says the death of his friend makes you realize how precious life really is.

“Tell the ones you love that you love them everyday because you just never know,” he said.

As for a motive, that is still under investigation.