FNF Podcast: Clash of the Titans – Karr vs Curtis

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Most all local high schools are back in full swing for football season after many endured a delayed start to the season due to Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29.

One game in particular had that ‘big fight feel’ with national attention as powerhouses Edna Karr squared off against John Curtis, and Newman’s Arch Manning flexed against Vandebilt Catholic.

Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is back with all the scores, highlights and feature stories as the 30th season continues with a jam-packed preview show hosted by Ed Daniels and Coach JT Curtis.