French Quarter streets much quieter this New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS– The party in the French Quarter is much quieter than in past years for New Year’s Eve.

Here comes 2021, and it is coming in more like a whisper. 2020 is ending much quieter than in past years with no big party in the French Quarter, obviously because of the pandemic.

“The streets seem very quiet and kind of lonely,” Caroline Ramirez, who’s visiting New Orleans from Texas said.

On New Year’s Eve in the French Quarter, crowds usually pack the streets, but not this year. Jackson Square is locked up. Indoor bar service is closed. Streets are blocked off. There’s no fireworks show along the Mississippi River. Crowds won’t be able to gather below to watch the Fleur de lis Drop for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“It is a shame that we can’t do these things, but we are in a pandemic and we have to be responsible about these things,” Caleb Hunton, who’s visiting from Atlanta said.

This is the Hunton brothers first trip to New Orleans and they aren’t disappointed that the party is more mellow.

“In my opininon, the spirit is always there. If the city is there, then it will always be there,” Josh Hunton said.

As for Caroline Ramirez and Jamie Hollander, they prefer the quieter vibe.

“It is nothing like you see in TV or in movies here right now. I like that. I wouldn’t want to be somewhere that is overcrowded,” Ramirez said.

“I’m grateful to tour the city and see more of a historical perspective,” Hollander said.

Regardless for these visitors, NOLA is where it is at, and there’s no place they’d rather be to kick of 2021, quietly.