NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened just an hour apart. One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.

The most recent shooting happened at the intersection of N. Rampart and Bienville St. The NOPD say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition has not been released.

The street has been closed off to all traffic as the investigation is ongoing. No further information is available

A shooting an hour before, happened in the 2600 block of Phillip St. just after 5:40 p.m., according to the NOPD. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the location.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been released. No further details are available at this time.

The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in both shootings in order to determine possible suspects and motives. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.