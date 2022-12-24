LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A boil water advisory is in effect in parts of Lafourche Parish. This due to a drop in water pressure from freezing conditions.

The areas impacted are:

• Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and Hwy 316 in Bayou Blue)

• Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 653 and the North Service Road

• lower Bayou Blue along and adjoining Hwy 316 (between Bayou Bend Dr. and the Bayou Blue

Pontoon Bridge)

• the entire Grand Bois community

• the entire Marydale Subdivision (in Thibodaux)

• the entire Romero Subdivsion (in Bayou Blue)

Those in the above areas are asked to conserve water and refrain from non-essential water use until further notice.