WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Freedom Bible Church Twin Cities, located on 813 Montgomery Avenue in West Monroe, is shining a light on local parents by offering a nursing room for single dads and moms.

Youth pastor Kimberly Lee says this safe space will serve those who need a clean, dry place to change their child’s diaper when needed.

“We just didn’t want them to miss out on service, or have to stay home just because they had to nurse. So, we created this room just for them, so they can still come to church and receive the presence of God, get what they need, and also nurse. All at the same time.”

The nursing room offers a private space with a comfortable chair, baby wipes, and a changing table. Lee says the room will give parents an opportunity to bond with their child.

“I know it is very important in the very first stages of birth for the mom and the infant as well. We make sure that their environment and the atmosphere gives that for anyone, not just the single moms out. We have single dads too.”

Church member Jaffalyn Gaddis Williams says this is a positive initiative for the community.

“Sometimes, before church, I come before services to decompress. When the children see me, they fly to me. It’s always warming to see them praise the Lord like I do.”

In addition to the nursing room, Lee says the Freedom Bible Church offers other programs for the youth.

“Of course my pastor shared his vision with me, and they welcomed me in. They do a lot in the community. They go to schools, and different events. If we have the resources, we definitely will take care of their needs for them.”

The nursing room is open and available for anyone in the community.

Throughout the parish, anywhere. There is no limit. We don’t have a limit on who comes. That is why we are here,” Lee added.

To contact the Freedom Bible Church click here.

