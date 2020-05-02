Free virtual mental health clinic and grief groups at the Akula Foundation

The Akula Foundation announces free Virtual Grief Support Zoom cast, Virtual Celebration of Life, Weekly Focus Podcast and Grief Support Hotline. The Grief Support Hotline number is (504) 418-0791.

They are also working to provide free Virtual Tele-Med appointments for the mental needs of the New Orleans community. Appointments are made through the hotline.

The Akula Foundation is a 501-(c3) non-profit foundation, which provides free resources to our community in Louisiana and Mississippi, as well as patients and families of Canon Hospice.

Clinic Hours:

Tuesday’s: From 12 noon to 5 pm

Wednesday’s: 12 noon to 5 pm

Virtual Zoom Grief Group:

1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month at 6 pm

Covid-19 Grief Group:

1st & 3rd Thursday of the month at 6 pm

For more information, please visit www.akulafoundation.com or call (504) 421-3565.