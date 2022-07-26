A personalized gift is one of a kind, and something parents will treasure for years.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Children’s Hospital New Orleans has scheduled a series of Free Parenting classes. There will be two sessions, one for Eastbank and another for Westbank. The goal of the classes is to help both parents and grandparents work through everyday challenges of raising children.

The sessions are instructed by patient educators with a wide variety of backgrounds with lessons to guide guardians through the child’s infant stages to adolescents. No registration is needed and the classes are free and open to the public.

Westbank classes will be held at the Jane Chatelain O’Brien Library on 2751 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey on the following dates:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22 – Challenging Behaviors – three to five years old.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 – Food Right (Picky Eaters)

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10 – Changing Behaviors – six to eight years old.3

Eastbank classes will be held at the North Kenner Library at 630 W. Esplanade in Kenner on the following dates:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 – Challenging Behaviors – three to five years old.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 – Food Right (Picky Eaters)

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3 – Changing Behaviors – six to eight years old.

For more information regarding this event, contact Chris Smith, Manager of Adult Programming for the library, at (504) 889-8143.