Free Online Mental Health Therapy for the Frontline.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Frontline workers are facing mental health issues, just like many others, which is why it’s so important for our health care workers to also get help. A company is offering free therapy to the frontline.

There are many benefits to online therapy, which is why it’s a rapidly growing platform. Many people are timid when it comes to going to get help, using the common excuse of, ‘I don’t have the time or money.’ With online therapy though, you can do it anytime, any place. Plus for frontline workers right now, it’s free.

It’s a frightening thought to know that some of our frontline workers could be suffering from mental health issues with no where to turn. One company, called ThriveTalk, realized this and jumped into action.

“Not only are they having to work and fight for help and safety for everybody, they are worried about their own safety as well,” shared Prairie Conlon, ThriveTalk Clinical Director.

While their trying to be strong and brave for their patients, the patient’s family and their own family, they too can be effected by the loom and gloom of death happenign due to Covid-19.

“When you’re noticing that your anxiety is becoming over whelming to where you’re having trouble sleeping or noticing that on a daily basis, you’re having trouble with just daily self-care and stuff like that it is really important to seek professional help,” explained Conlon.

ThriveTalk saw first hand the struggles that nurses, EMTs and police officers were dealing with on a daily basis and they wanted to help in the way they knew they could.

“So, offering it online is our way too, of adding that additional layer of protection for you, so that you’re not going to necessarily have to worry about how ‘I’m going to have to go see a therapist’ and how many other people have been in their office,” said Conlon. “It just gives another layer of comfort during this situation.”

Mental health should be taken seriously. If you are in need of help, visit ThriveTalk.com to set up a time to talk with a specialist.

“We don’t usually experience things where we are all in the exact same boat. Therapist and clients alike. We’re in the situation together. So, it’s really rewarding to take care of those taking care of us.”