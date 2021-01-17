Free covid vaccine drive-up happening in Marrero

MARRERO, La. — A free covid vaccine drive-up is happening tomorrow, Monday, January 18, in Marrero. If you signed up for this event, we have the details you need to know before you go.

The InclusivCare drive-up will be at 1855 Ames Blvd. from 9am – 12 pm. Anyone who falls in the Tier I category, which includes people over the age of 70, healthcare workers and firefighters, can get the vaccine.

“In times like these we must hold fast to hope! We have all seen the damages of Covid-19 on our community and we must each do our part to flatten the curve. In addition to the testing sites and mask giveaways we’ve done this year, I am happy to partner with InclusivCare to begin administering the vaccine.” said Jefferson Parish Councilman Byron Lee of District 3.

Those who are attending the event will go through a brief screening process and need to bring a picture ID. It’s important to note that vaccines will not be administered to anyone who is has covid symptoms or anyone who is covid positive.

(Pre-registration was required and the event is booked.)