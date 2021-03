GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you looking for a free COVID-19 test and live in Ascension Parish?

Starting on Monday, March 22 and running through Friday, March 26, you can head to Jackie Robinson Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana National Guard are working with the Ascension Parish Government to provide the free coronavirus tests in Geismar.

Details about this opportunity can be found in the attached picture.