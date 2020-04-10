{FREE CONCERT} America’s Got Talent Contestant and Car Dealer Ronnie Lamarque is treating the city to a free concert.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- If you love music and are looking for something to watch this weekend, then we have a treat for you.

A local singer is sharing his music with you, our viewers.

Many of you might recognize this man from car dealership commercials but, do you know about his not so hidden talent?

“Some people like to go fish. I like to sing. I like to perform, if possible,” said Ronnie Lamarque.

Ronnie Lamarque is a car dealership owner by day. Signer by night. He goes by the stage name of, The Most Ordinary Man.

“As a young boy I sang. I was in all kinds of talent shows and I’m from Arabi, Louisiana and did the Arabi show. They had talent shows,” shared Lamarque.

Getting his love for music at a young age, Lamarque was first discovered at the age of 17 but, it wasn’t until 71 did he truly discover who he was as a performer.

This weekend on WGNO, Lamarque is going to share his talent, with a free concert for everyone watching.

“We know people are shut in. We know people are watching reruns. There’s no where to go. You can’t socialize. So what better way can I do something than go ahead and buy time. Hey the saints showed their selves from back in ‘06 back in Atlanta. So why can’t I do this?”

Since the stay at home order is still in place, Lamarque is going to show that concert again for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

“I know this, I’m blessed to be in New Orleans, Louisiana. I’m blessed to be in the automobile business. I’m blessed to be able to do a concert and to sing.”

Saturday morning, you can catch Lamarque’s last performance from 5am until 7am on WGNO and it that is too early for you, catch it again on WNOL from 5pm until 7pm.

“I think there’s going to be a great viewing audience and let me tell you it’s really good. We have some great PSAs of our coronavirus. Of course the most ordinary man is going to be there. We have other things. And I’m doing it from my heart. I hope they enjoy it. It’s a two hour gig. Enjoy it.”