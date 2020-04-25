FranU to have early drive-thru graduation for nursing students

BATON ROUGE (WVLA) – Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University will hold a drive-thru diploma pick up for students graduating a month early to help with the pandemic. The degrees will be awarded Monday, April 27, starting at 2:00 p.m. in the Student Services building parking lot at 7525 Picardy Avenue.

Students have been asked to show up in FranU attire and decorate their cars with FranU blue and gold if possible. Administration, faculty and staff members will also be there to celebrate and congratulate students on their achievement.

Students will receive their diploma, transcript, and clinical pin on Monday when you attend the event. Another thing nursing students will receive Monday is new shoes.

The nursing students will also receive new shoes. The shoes are a gift from BREAC through their Frontline Soles program. Jenni Peters, the owner of Varsity Sports, believes nurses need to have shoes that they only wear to work. Brooks running shoe company sold the shoes at a discounted price as Peters fundraised for the program.

“Our students are a direct benefit to their generous gift. Launching a career in the nursing profession is incredibly expensive. I’m so excited that BREAC and Varsity Sports are helping our new graduates at this crucial time in their careers. The students are excited and so grateful. I cannot thank Varsity Sports and BREAC enough for their generosity and thoughtfulness,” said Dean of Nursing Amy Hall.