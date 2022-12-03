NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department is reporting a Holly Grove residence has caught fire a fourth time this year.

Reports show firefighters were called out to the area of Pritchard Place and Hollygrove Street around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. That’s where they found a one-story home undergoing renovations with a heavy fire in the center of the home. The two homes on either side also caught fire.

Firefighters were able bring the fire under control around 6:15 a.m.

The fire started in the home under renovation which is located in the 9100 block of Fig Street. The residents from this home and the two that also sustained damaged were already displaced from a previous fire at the same address back in October.

These homes were reported to have caught fire twice in June, once in October and now December.

During December’s incident, there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however it has been deemed “suspicious.”

