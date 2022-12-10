OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La.

According to authorities, a 2013 Toyota Camry, driven by Higgins, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 139 when it struck a 1994 GMC truck as it was waiting to make a left turn onto Trichel Road. After the initial crash, the Camry continued on the travel lane and struck a 2022 KIA K5 and a 2013 Ford F-150.

Higgins, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. No other injuries were reported.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.