Four hospitalized after private party ends in gunfire, Houma Police report

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — The Houma Police Department reported a shooting in the 100 block of Emma Street shortly after midnight on Saturday. According to the report posted on the department’s official Facebook page, the investigation revealed that several subjects opened fire at the part consisting of teenagers to young adults in their early twenties.

Four victims sustained gunshot wounds during the mayhem.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals have been arrested and are identified as 19-year-old Leo Kimber III and 18-year-old Logan Guidroz. Both subjects were arrested for four counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and seven counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

The victims were successfully transported to a medical facility for treatment and as of now are all still recovering from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters c