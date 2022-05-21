FLUKER, La. (WGNO) – An investigation is underway following a commercial fire in Tangipahoa Parish.

“Very large fire… One of the largest fires I’ve seen in 20 years,” said Jason King, the deputy fire chief of Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1.

The fire started Friday afternoon at Highway 51 Scrap Metal in the community of Fluker.

“About 4:30 yesterday afternoon, we were dispatched for a residential structure fire,” explained King. “Upon arrival, the first-arriving crews found the large shed, about 200 by 200, fully involved.”

Because of the many obstacles, firefighters with Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 worked for more than half a day to get the fire under control around noon on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of petrochemicals back here,” said King. “We’re talking about tires, vehicles, even a school bus. At the beginning, we had to climb over those things. We had to stretch lines. We had supply line issues. There are no hydrants here, so we had to set up a water supply, which, fortunately for us, we’re more rural, so we know how to do that.”

At this time, fire investigators, are still investigating the exact cause of the fire, but they say foul play is suspected.

“As of right now, I’m working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. They sent a team out to me; [they’ve] always been really supportive of us,” said C.J. Pardue, the chief of fire prevention of Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1. “Right now, it’s still under investigation. We do have a person of interest, but that’s all we can say at this time.”

According to officials, there is no risk to the community.

“To the point of this fire, at this point, I believe the scene is secure, the scene is safe,” said King. “We have a lot of professional partners here that are helping us out.”