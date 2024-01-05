MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tatum Hatch, the 32-year-old former West Monroe High School teacher accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, appeared in the 4th judicial district court this afternoon.

Hatch was arrested on January 3rd, 2024, and then released after posting a $10,000 bond from the Ouachita Correctional Center on the morning of January 4th, 2024.

She was joined in court today by her mother and husband. Ouachita Parish District Judge Stephen Winters was present today, and a court date for Hatch was scheduled for February 6th, 2024. She was told not to be in contact with the victim.

Judge Winters will recuse himself from the February court date due to prior relationships with Hatch and the victim’s family. Judge Walt Caldwell IV will take over the case.