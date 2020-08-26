Former Tiger’s unusual journey to the Pro’s

Former LSU All-American Kramer Robertson is now part of the St. Louis Cardinals taxi squad, after being fast tracked through the minor league system.

In 2019, Robertson split time between Double-A and Triple-A playing for Springfield and Memphis hitting .231 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI.

Robertson credits his final year at LSU for preparing him for the minor leagues.

“I didn’t have to go through the low levels of rookie ball and I got straight into a full season, so I’ve been fortunate to move fast through the minor leagues,” said Robertson. “I think that has a lot to do with coming back my senior year.”

For more on this story, click the video provided.