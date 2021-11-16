Former Southern Miss football coach Bobby Collins dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Leaders with the Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced the passing of former Southern Miss football coach Bobby Collins. He passed away earlier this week.

Collins oversaw the Southern Miss football program from 1975-1981 and posted a 48-30-2 record over his seasons at the helm of the Golden Eagles.

Collins left Southern Miss after the 1981 season to take over at SMU where he posted a 43-15-1 record and played in three bowl games. He later returned to Southern Miss to work as a fundraiser for the athletic department.