Former sheriff, state police officer says it’s about time for executive reform

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — President Donald Trump’s executive orders Tuesday regarding police reform should have been done a long time ago, according to a former law enforcement officer.

However, the now Marshall County Commissioner says these executive calls are huge strides in the right direction for keeping law enforcement a noble profession.

President Trump responded today prohibiting law-enforcement choke-holds across the nation unless an officer’s life is in danger. Some with experience in the field say this is the right move following police brutality brought to light and the protests that have ensued across the nation.

Retired after serving 25 years under the West Virginia State Police, and a former Marshall County Sheriff for two terms, John Gruzinskas has about 33 years of law enforcement experience.

The former officer says while good cops far outweigh the bad, it’s time to address the inner turmoil in the field with judiciary action.

Registry of police officers who have a history of brutality. We should have had that a long time ago. I mean, that’s a good idea. And, I mean, a lot of police officers are dedicated; who want to do this job, are being hamstrung by these brutal officers. John Gruzinskas, former WV State Police Officer, Marshall County Commission President

Also brought up by President Trump, the former sheriff admits that, while law enforcement transports anyone in need to a treatment center, officers are ill equipped to deal with mental health issues.

President Trump talked co-response; having a mental health professional working alongside law enforcement. Gruzinskas says it’s a good idea, but where will the money come in to provide that service?

To that, we will have to wait and see what the President enacts for funds going forward.