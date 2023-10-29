MAYWOOD, Ill. (WGN) — A former NFL player charged in connection with the death of his mother is set to appear in court this week.

Sergio Brown, who has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body in connection with the death of his mother, Myrtle Simmons-Brown, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at the Maybrook Court House in Maywood, Illinois.

According to the Maywood Police Department, Sergio Brown was taken into custody in San Diego, California, on Oct. 10 on a first-degree murder warrant.

Police said his mother was found unresponsive in a creek behind her home in Maywood on Sept. 16 after family members reported her missing, alongside Sergio Brown.

Officials from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, who confirmed Simmons-Brown’s death, said she died from multiple injuries related to an assault. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

A search was already underway for Sergio Brown when his mother was found dead, but cryptic videos shared on social media offered clues into his whereabouts. Brown was later taken into custody after re-entering the country through San Diego after spending more than two weeks in Tijuana, Mexico.

Police said Brown was brought back to Maywood on Tuesday where he was officially charged in connection with his mother’s death.