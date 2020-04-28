Former New Orleans Mayor, Ray Nagin, released from federal prison

NEW ORLEANS – According to a source familiar with the criminal case, former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin has been released from a federal prison.

Nagin was serving a 10 year sentence on corruption charges related to his handling of the response to Hurricane Katrina in 2006. He was set to be released in 2024.

Tonight, Nagin is with his family in the Dallas-area, after his release.

Nagin appears to have benefited from an order from U.S. Attorney General William Barr. Because of concerns about coronavirus in prisons, Barr has ordered the release of federal prisoners who’ve served most of their time and are not considered a threat to society.

