Former LSU Tiger inks deal to become highest-paid Safety in NFL

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed safety Jamal Adams to a four-year contract extension that is expected to make the former All-Pro the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Adams was on the practice field for the first time this season after the deal was signed and announced by the team.

The #Seahawks have agreed to terms on a large extension for star S Jamal Adams, a 4-year, $70M deal that makes him the league’s highest paid safety, I’m told. He gets $38M guaranteed, breaking the stalemate. A long time coming and well-deserved. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2021

NFL Network first reported the agreement, which is expected to include $38 million guaranteed and be worth up to $70 million. Adams had been attending meetings but had yet to participate in on-field activities. Adams was acquired in a trade from the New York Jets last summer, a deal that cost Seattle two first-round picks.

