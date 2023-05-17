BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golfers Sam Burns and Ben Taylor open play at the PGA Championships on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

The PGA Championships is the second leg of the professional grand slam. ESPN will televise the first and second rounds and provide early coverage on Saturday and Sunday. CBS will televise the afternoon rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Burns, who is ranked No. 11 in the FedEx Cup Standings, has five career wins, including the World Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play title earlier this spring. Burns will be making his 11th start in a major championship with his best finishing coming at last year’s PGA Championship with a 20th place showing.

Burns tees off at 12:31 p.m. CT on Thursday and is paired with Tom Kim and Abraham Ancer.

Taylor is making his first major start as a professional, and second overall, this weekend in Rochester. Taylor qualified for the 2015 British Open as an amateur, missing the cut.

Taylor, who is ranked No. 50 in the FedEx Cup Standings, is having his best season as a professional with four Top 10 finishes so far. His top finish was a third place showing at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November. He recently tied for eighth place at the Mexico Open.

Taylor tees off at 1:42 p.m. CT and is paired with Russell Grove and Patrick Rodgers.

