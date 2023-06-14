BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU All-American golfer Sam Burns will be among the field of 156 players when the 123rd U.S. Open starts on Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course.

The 72-hole event can be viewed on Peacock, USA Network and NBC. Peacock will stream the first round from 8 a.m. until noon CT on Thursday. USA Network will have first-round coverage from noon to 7 p.m. CT, followed by NBC’s telecast from 7 to 10 p.m. CT.

Burns, who is ranked No. 14 in the FedEx Cup Standings, tees off at 3:32 p.m. CT on Thursday and is paired with Dustin Johnson and Keith Mitchell. Burns’ group will tee off on No. 10 and features Johnson, who won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Burns will be making his fifth start at a U.S. Open with his best finish coming last year when he tied for 27th at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Burns tied for 41st in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills. He missed the cut in his other two starts, 2021 at Torrey Pines and 2016 at Oakmont Country Club when he competed as an amateur.

The U.S. Open is the third leg of the professional grand slam. Burns, who have five career PGA Tour victories, tied for 29th at the Masters in April and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship in May.

During his LSU career, Burns earned Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year honors in 2017 as well as being the SEC Player of the Year that season. He turned pro following his sophomore season in 2017 after setting the LSU mark for single-season stroke average (70.05).

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)