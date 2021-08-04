Former LSU golfer leads Olympics

KAWAGOE, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Madelene Sagstrom of Team Sweden plays her shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Women’s Individual Stroke Play on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on August 04, 2021 in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU All-America golfer Madelene Sagstrom got off to a wonderful in the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Golf event, firing a bogey-free 5-under 66 to lead over a star-studded field after the first round.

Sagstrom part of the 60-player field representing Sweden, showed a great putting touch over the Kasumigaseki Country Club on a brutally hot day that had heat index numbers in the mid-100s.

The 28-year-old had five birdies and all pars on the card and it started early with a 4-foot birdie putt on the first and back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. On the par-5 fifth she two-putted for birdie and then on the sixth drained a 7-footer to go three under.

It was back-to-back birdies later in the round to get into a tie for the lead and finally take the lead after posting birdies on the ninth and 10th holes. On the ninth she dropped a 6-footer for birdie and followed on the 10th with another par-3 birdie as she got a 14-footer to drop.

Nelly Korda of the United States and Aditi Ashok of Indiana are second after 4-under 67s with Matilda Castren of Finland, Jin Youn Ko of Korea and Carlota Ciganda of Spain at 3-under 68.

A total of 22 players broke par on the opening day.

The second round begins at 5:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday (7:30 a.m. Thursday in Tokyo) with coverage on The Golf Channel and NBCOlympics.com. Sagstrom will be off in the third group of the day at 5:52 p.m. CDT (7:52 a.m. Thursday in Tokyo).

(Release via LSU Athletics)