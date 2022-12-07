PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – District Attorney Tony Clayton announced Wednesday, December 7 that a former Iberville Parish deputy found guilty of child pornography and the sexual abuse of animals has been sentenced to 100 years in prison.

Shaderick Jones was sentenced to a century behind bars by 18th Judicial District Court Judge Tonya Lurry, according to a statement issued by Clayton’s media representative.

Jones was found guilty of 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 55 counts of sexual abuse of animals earlier this year, during a November trial.

The 45-year-old former law enforcement agent will serve a total of 90 years in prison for the 24 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles, and 10 years total in prison for the 55 counts of sexual abuse of animals.

According to the news release from Clayton’s representative, the case was opened after a video on Facebook messenger was reported to police, which allowed authorities to secure a search warrant and discover numerous images of pornography involving juveniles on the former deputy’s mobile devices.

The District Attorney issued a statement, saying, “You forfeit your right to freedom if you engage in this conduct. There is no place for this behavior in a God-fearing world.”