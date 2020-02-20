Former JP Councilman Chris Roberts dead in suicide

Metairie – Former Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts was found dead tonight, (Wednesday, Feb 19.)

Plaquemines Parish Public Information Officer, Lt. Chaun Domingue, confirmed to WGNO that Roberts died by asphyxiation but would not confirm the manner of his death.

Roberts’ body was found at about 10 p.m. by law enforcement in Belle Chasse, in a wooded, industrial area off of Engineer’s Road. The area is not far from the Plaquemines Parish- Jefferson Parish border.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto released a statement from Roberts’ family shortly after Roberts’ body was found:

“It is with deep sympathy and great sadness that the family of Chris Roberts acknowledges that he passed away this evening after a long battle with depression. The family asks for your prayers and support during this difficult time. Please respect the families’ privacy during this difficult time.”

Roberts was indicted last year on numerous charges of fraud in connection with rental property he owned. He resigned from the Council shortly after the charges were announced. His case had not gone to trial

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.