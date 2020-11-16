Former Gov. Edwin Edwards released from hospital

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards is out of a Baton Rouge hospital following a health scare days ago, a family spokesperson said Sunday.

Edwards, 93, had been at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital since experiencing breathing trouble Friday. He tested negative for COVID-19 and pneumonia before doctors diagnosed him with rhinovirus, the predominant cause of the common cold.

“We’d like to thank everybody for all the prayers and concern,” the former governor’s wife, Trina Edwards, said in a statement. “He’s resting well and is already back to giving orders.”

Edwards served four terms as Louisiana’s governor — from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.