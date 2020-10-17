Officer charged with sex crimes transferred to Houston County Jail

UPDATE:

Officer Tomas Arias has been transferred to the Houston County Jail from Coffee County Jail, according to Coffee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth.

As of this report, Arias has been given a total approximate bond of $660,000, according to his profile on the Coffee County inmate roster. These figures are subject to change following court appearances.

He faces the following charges:

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

PARENTS/GUARDIANS PERMITTING CHILDREN TO ENGAGE IN PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER – $60,000

PARENTS/GUARDIANS PERMITTING CHILDREN TO ENGAGE IN PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER – $60,000

SODOMY 1ST – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

Tomas Arias (Courtesy: Coffee County Jail)

ORIGINAL REPORT:

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Police Department announced Friday afternoon that one of its officers faces multiple charges, including production of obscene matter and sodomy.

The department began investigating field training Officer Tomas Arias with the aid of the State Bureau of Investigation after getting a complaint on Oct. 5. Arias had been with the police force since 2007.

Enterprise police released the following statement on the matter.

On October 5, 2020, a criminal complaint was filed, detailing allegations of child sexual abuse and production of child pornography. At the request of the Enterprise Police Department, because the suspect in this case was employed as a Police Officer with the City of Enterprise, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation conducted the criminal investigation regarding these allegations. This same day, the Officer was immediately relieved of duty with intent to terminate employment. On October 16, 2020, SBI Agents arrested and charged Tomas Arias, age 36, of Enterprise, AL with 14 felony charges, including the following: Parents or Guardians Permitting Children to Engage in Production of Obscene Matter, Production of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Person Under 17 Years of Age, Sodomy 1st Degree, and Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 Years old. Arias was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. Arias is being held without bond..