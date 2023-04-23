Michael Jefferson, a former wide receiver from the University of Louisiana, got released from the hospital, on Wednesday.

Authorities believe the person who hit him on April 9th sending him to the hospital was impaired.

While, his status for the NFL’s upcoming draft on Thursday is unclear, medical professionals seem to believe he won’t be able to compete in 2023, but should be able to make a full recovery and return to action in 2024.

Jefferson helped the Cajuns win the Sun Belt Championship, two seasons ago and get to the Independence Bowl last season

In 2021, Jefferson was one of the pre-eminent deep threats in the nation, catching 18 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns at an average of 26.7 yards per reception.

He became an even bigger part of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense in 2022, making 51 grabs for 810 yards and seven scores.

ESPN’s Adam Shefter tweeted a statement from Jefferson’s lawyer: “A drunk driver tragically hit my client Michael Jefferson on Easter night. Michael would not have made it this far without being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances. He still has optimism that — even as he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation — he can have an outstanding NFL career. We believe that optimism is well-founded, and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and great football player.”

We’ll continue to monitor Michael’s progress, and rehabilitation.

