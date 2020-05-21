Former Angola warden appointed head of Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced the appointments for the commissioner positions Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

Burl Cain was appointed the new commissioner of MDOC. Cain was the former warden at Louisiana’s Angola Prison. He resigned in 2016 after a number of reports of inappropriate financial dealings.

Cain denied anything in appropriate took place. Reeves said he was aware about the reports before making the hire. Cain said he’s focused on the future and challenges he may face in Mississippi.

The Louisiana State Auditor found several potential violations of state law, including employees performing work on Cain’s personal home and thousands of misspent dollars.

Reeves also appointed Judge Sean Tindall as the commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

During his daily news briefing, Reeves announced he would sign the small business loan program bill Wednesday afternoon.