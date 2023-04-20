This Saturday, April 22 at 9 am at Peaches Records

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – To set the record straight, when music matters, you can find it right here.

Since 1975, you’ve been finding it here.

It’s Peaches Records.

A New Orleans family-owned and operated independent record store.

And right here on Magazine Street, they’re about to celebrate Record Store Day.

It’s Saturday, April 22.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your ticket. And it’s free.

And it includes free beer, free pizza, free snoballs.

And of course, free music.

And that’s for the record.