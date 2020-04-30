For 44 years, The Galley serves the flavor of Jazz Fest (now curbside)

No pandemic could stop this Old Metairie seafood classic

OLD METAIRIE, La – Vicky Patania is proud of her Louisiana soft shell crabs.

She’s got a freezer full of them.

Stocked up at her restaurant, The Galley, 2335 Metairie Road in Old Metairie, Louisiana.

The kitchen’s cooking up a new menu.

It’s one that shines like a star at Jazz Fest.

And that’s where The Galley would have been set up before the coronavirus canceled the Fest.

But there’s good news according to WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood.

You can get Jazz Fest poboys at Jazz Fest prices at The galley.

A soft shell crab poboy for $15.

A catfish poboy for $10.

You might miss the music.

But you don’t have to miss the flavor of Jazz Fest.