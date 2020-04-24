Food distribution Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes church

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Violet to sponsor a food distribution event Friday morning. It starts at 9:15 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes’ parking lot at 2621 Colonial Blvd. at the Corner of E. Judge Perez Drive.

Food distribution will be limited to drive-through recipients only and one household per vehicle. Recipients are asked to place a laundry basket, a box or medium sized ice-chest in their vehicle trunk to accept the food items to be distributed.

For further information, please check OLOL-church.com.