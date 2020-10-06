Fontainebleau High senior to be among first girl Eagle Scouts in the area

MANDEVILLE, LA — The cement was still drying on Saturday, but 17-year-old Olivia Steward was already smiling about her project at Fontainebleau State Park. Stewart led an effort to build and install a series of hammock stands in the park, all for her Eagle Scout project.

Stewart decided to join the Boy Scouts in February 2019 soon after the organization opened its membership to girls. Now, she’ll be among the first girls to become Eagle Scouts in the north shore.

One of the biggest hurdles for Eagle Scouts is their public service project. Steward arranged to raise the money and donations to build the hammock stands. On Saturday, she led a team of girls in BSA Troop 8720 out of Abita Springs to turn the plan into reality.

Steward says that her time in scouting has greatly increased her leadership skills. Her project at the park still must pass final inspection before she becomes an Eagle Scout, but that could happen before the end of the month.

Stewart isn’t alone in her passion for being a scout. Her little brother is also working to become an Eagle Scout.

For more on Steward and her project, click on the video at the top of this story.