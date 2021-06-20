Folks in Mississippi spend Father’s Day navigating flooded neighborhoods

KILN, Miss. (WGNO) — After a week’s worth of uncertainty on whether or not the disturbance known as 92L would strengthen into a tropical depression, area residents got there answer on Friday.

Tropical storm Claudette brought torrential rain to the Gulf Coast.

And folks in Kiln, Miss., were still cleaning up this Father’s Day and navigating through flooded neighborhoods.

According to the National Weather Service, Diamondhead, which is about nine miles east of Kiln, received about 12 inches of rain from Claudette. Water is expected tor recede from both Kiln and Diamondhead within the next two days.

With such an unfavorable start, residents are beginning to worry about what the rest of hurricane season could look like.

