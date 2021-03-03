Folks excited to get COVID-19 vaccines at Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS– Today was a test run for LCMC Health giving out COVID-19 vaccines at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

LCMC Health is making it easier for folks to get their COVID-19 vaccines at their mass distribution site inside the Morial Convention Center.

“It is very efficient. They’ve done a great job of setting it up out here,” Laura Simpson said.

“The hospitality here was phenomenal. It gives me a little more cushion to feel safer out in public,” Celestine Wyre said.

Today at the Convention Center, nearly 800 Pfizer vaccines were being given. It was also a trial day for health care professionals to get into the groove before officially launching mass distribution tomorrow.

Laura Simpson got the shot and said it was easier than expected.

“I was in and out in about 20 minutes. I am feeling relief. I am feeling very glad that I got it taken care of. I take care of someone with stage 4 cancer so for me it means I can be more available for her,” Simpson said.

Dr. Jeffrey Elder with LCMC Health said, “Really good mood in the building today. People are happy that they are being vaccinated, and we are happy to do that for them.”

For Dennis McNulty, he says vaccines have a proven record.

“I was born in 1955, so we had booster shots, polio shots, and it all worked so this is just another vaccine that you need to get,” McNulty said.

“We are testing out the system here, so ultimately we can get through the thousands of vaccines once available,” Dr. Elder said.

In order to get these vaccines, you must be eligible by the Louisiana Department of Health standards. You must make an appointment online at lcmchealth.org or call 504-290-5200.