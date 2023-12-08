DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) – Destrehan senior Anthony Robinson has taken advantage of his versatile intellect over the last four years. Robinson has a 3.5 GPA and a 25 composite on the ACT, but the senior is also a two-way player: playing both wide receiver and safety, something Robinson has embraced from the beginning.

“I think it was something he was willing to do, and Coach Scott went to him and said hey we have a need. We had three or four receivers at the time that were capable. We had a need at safety, and he jumped on the opportunity. He understood that it could lead to bigger things down the line, and it actually worked out that way,” Wildcats head coach Greg Boyne said.

“I wanted to just help the team out as much as possible. It was more of a win-win situation. Playing both sides, you get looked at from coaches all around, if that’s your aspiration: to go to school and be looked at by those colleges, and that’s just what it was. I wanted to help the team win as much as possible so I just stepped up and played that role,” Robinson explained.

Robinson still wants to improve on his ACT score: aiming for at least a 28 composite on the collegiate exam. Of course though, the Ole Miss commit does have NFL aspirations, and Robinson often speaks to Destrehan alums Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed and All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“I know both of them, and I talk to them, whenever I can. I keep in touch with Justin a lot cause he’s kind of a younger guy, and I talk to his brother Jordan a lot. I was just on the phone with him the other day, speaking to them, and so even those guys who didn’t get to play in the NFL or maybe just weren’t as successful as them. All of those guys are motivators cause they always looking out for people like me and everyone else who’s coming up from Destrehan and maybe in the area, just in general,” Robinson added.

“We knew he was a D1 guy. We knew grades wouldn’t be an issue. I’m sure he has aspirations of going to the NFL, and he’s got the talent and the work ethic to do it so definitely something that could be in his future. I remember him in seventh grade, watching he and Shane Lee, our running back, out with Albert Cammon, our feeder school. I remember watching both of ’em. Even back then, we were excited about what the future held for both of them so that’s my first memory,” Coach Boyne recalled.

Anthony Robinson of Destrehan. This week’s Scholar athlete, presented by Your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.

