FNF Podcast: Rivalry month begins with braggin’ rights on the line

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As press conferences go, Monday's was a doozy.

The Pelicans franchise player, Zion Williamson, and his boss, Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin both throwing the coldest of water on a report by nola.com – that the two were at odds.

Were their denials true, or was the story that the two were on the outs and that Griffin tried to ease the tension between the two by playing the piano for Williamson more authentic?

In the words of Sean Payton – "we'll see."

Here's my read on the situation:

Unfortunately it will end – like it did for Baron Davis, Chris Paul and Anthony Davis.

All three signed max contract extensions, then forced eventually forced their way out of New Orleans.