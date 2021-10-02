FNF Podcast: Rivalry month begins with braggin’ rights on the line

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been a chaotic start to the season, but the prep football calendar has finally reached October, and it’s bringing plenty of excitement with it.
Can Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning continue to shine in his junior season? Can Karr tame St. James? And just who will come out on top in the 102nd meeting between Jesuit and Holy Cross?
Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is back with all the scores, highlights and feature stories as the 30th season continues with a jam-packed preview show hosted by Ed Daniels and Coach JT Curtis.