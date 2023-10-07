NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Holy Cross is coming off its first win against John Curtis in school history, thanks to quarterback Cole Canatella. The senior finishes with more than 250 total yards of offense and three touchdowns, including a Hail Mary to put the Tigers in position to beat the Patriots. However, head coach Scott Wattigny continues to praise his signal caller for crediting his teammates for his success.

“He knows that his success is due in large part to the people that surround him. Just like no different from me. The 5-0 start, I get credit for it, but truthfully, there’s 12 other guys in that office that are working their tails off to get us to this point,” Wattigny said.

“Just like the two touchdowns I ran in. It was set up all by our running backs and the passing game. It’s just all set up. It’s not really a personal thing. It’s just all set up by the team, and I just so happen to be in the position to put it in,” Canatella added.

After a 3-8 campaign in 2022, Coach Wattigny asked his signal caller if he thought anyone believed in him heading into this year. However, the quarterback knew how much he had to prove in 2023.

“He said no. I said ‘well not it’s your job to go fix that.’ I think it would go without saying that there’s not anybody on our sideline and in the stadium that wouldn’t feel like he’s a guy that can go win a football game for us,” Wattigny furthered.

“We never always came out on the top of it, including last season. We got beat a lot. I knew this, when I walked out on the field, when we had 1:05 left or whatever it was. I just felt all the coaches had all the faith in the world, not just in me, just the offense in general,” Cantella stated.

Cole Canatella of Holy Cross. This week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

