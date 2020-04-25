Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Council Application Deadline Extended

Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary has extended the deadline for applications for one seat on their Advisory Council to represent the Oil and Gas Industry. Applications for this recruitment cycle are now due May 14, 2020.

Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as members should expect to serve a 3-year term. Application materials and information can be found on this website.