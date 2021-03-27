Flower Garden Banks marine sanctuary nearly triples in size

In this photo, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Underwater Vehicle Program, clouds of Spanish hogfish, sunshinefish, brown chromis, and bluehead wrasse swim near colorful sponges and marine algae on July 24, 2015, around an outcropping at Bright Bank in the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana. Treasure hunters dynamited some areas of Bright Bank in the 1980s, but the bank is now protected as part of the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary. (NOAA and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Underwater Vehicle Program via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The only national marine sanctuary in the Gulf of Mexico has nearly tripled in size.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 14 reefs and banks have been added to the three already in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

The new areas are dotted from south of the Texas-Louisiana state line to south of Iberia Parish, Louisiana.

They bring the sanctuary’s total area from 56 to 160 square miles.

The largest addition is south of the Texas-Louisiana state line, between the two banks of the original sanctuary.