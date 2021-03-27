Flower Garden Banks marine sanctuary nearly triples in size

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The only national marine sanctuary in the Gulf of Mexico has nearly tripled in size.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 14 reefs and banks have been added to the three already in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.
The new areas are dotted from south of the Texas-Louisiana state line to south of Iberia Parish, Louisiana.
They bring the sanctuary’s total area from 56 to 160 square miles.
The largest addition is south of the Texas-Louisiana state line, between the two banks of the original sanctuary.