Floridians use seaweed to ensure social distancing on beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Florida beaches reopened on Monday after being closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While many Floridians were excited to get back out into the sunshine and feel the sand under their feet on Clearwater Beach in Pinellas County, it was clear some beachgoers were concerned about making sure they were practicing safe social distancing.

Some beachgoers used seaweed from the edge of the water to create a makeshift “fence” to block off their section around their chairs to ensure that people stay at least six feet away.

Pinellas County’s beaches officially reopened at 7 a.m. Monday. Deputies were to patrol the area to make sure people follow the rules, including staying in groups of 10 or fewer and staying six feet away from other groups.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says anyone not following the rules will be asked to leave.