COVINGTION, La. (WGNO) — A three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 37-year-old Florida native on Saturday, July 8.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) said the crash happened on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1077 in St. Tammany Parish around 3:15 p.m.

Reports show that Silver Angel was driving in the left lane when another driver veered off the opposing lane hitting Angel. Angel’s car then veered out of the lane hitting a parked 18-wheeler.

Angel died on the scene. The other remaining drivers were uninjured.

A routine toxicology report was taken from all drivers at the scene. LSP officials said impairment is not a suspected factor in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

