Florida officials warn against mass crowds on beaches ahead of Memorial Day weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa Island Authority wants to remind beachgoers that Memorial Day is not an excuse for mass gatherings on the beach.

A media release for the island authority says all events on Pensacola Beach have been canceled for Memorial Day weekend and large gatherings are prohibited. All social distancing guidelines remain in full effect.

“The SRIA enjoys welcoming all visitors to our beautiful beach, but in accordance with state and federal guidelines, there will be no events or mass gatherings allowed this weekend in order to prioritize the health, safety and welfare of the public,” said Paolo Ghio, executive director of the SRIA, in the release.

All beachgoers must be in groups of 10 people or less and maintain social distancing.

Additionally, the island authority wants to remind the public the Leave No Trace Ordinance remains in full effect, which includes no overnight camping on the beach; properly disposing of all trash and removing all personal items from the beach; filling any holes left in the sand and knocking down sand structures that could block sea turtle nesting.

Additional law enforcement officers and lifeguards will be on hand this weekend to monitor the beach and enforce all rules and regulations.