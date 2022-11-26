LULING, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that took the life of of 27-year-old Dimitrius Titone of Tampa, Florida.

On Friday (Nov. 25th) around 6:30 p.m. Titone was driving east on LA 18 when he failed to merge into a curve within the roadway and lost control of the car. The vehicle then flipped and hit a tree.

Titone suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives retrieved a routine toxicology report from Titone. The results are pending.

At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

