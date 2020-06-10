Floodwater Safety Tips

NEW ORLEANS – It always helps to be prepared. Even though floodwater in the street and surrounding areas is starting to recede, standing water can cause injuries and spread disease. If you were impacted by the recent flooding in New Orleans, these tips from Ochsner Heath may come in handy.

1. Drive safely. Avoid driving through areas with standing water. It can be hard to tell how deep the water is and there’s always a chance you could lose control of your vehicle or get stuck. Turn around, don’t drown!

2. Use safe water. Flood water should not be ingested – it could make you very sick! Only use clean, safe water. Monitor WGNO.com and if a boil water advisory is issued, boil water before drinking it or using it to cook.

3. Watch out for electrical equipment. Be careful when entering flooded areas or touching electrical equipment if the ground is wet. If water has been present anywhere near electrical circuits or electrical equipment, turn off the power at the main breaker or fuse on the service panel.

4. Clean carefully. Anything that floodwater touched could carry germs. If water entered your home or car, be careful with what products you use to clean up. If you have any doubts about food or bottled water that was in contact with floodwater, it’s best to be safe and throw it out.

Safety always comes first! If you have any questions or medical concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out to your medical provider.