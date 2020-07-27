Flooding problems on Carrollton Ave. & Cotton Street in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS– Several areas saw some flooding today including Carrollton Avenue and Cotton Street in Metairie.

The storms rolled in, making it difficult for drivers to roll by.

Unfortunately neighbors who live off of Carrollton Avenue and Cotton Street say that flooding is a problem for them every time it rains.

“It is really discouraging,” Jenny Bruno, who lives on Cotton Street said.

When the waters get high many cars have to park on the side or on higher streets to protect their cars.

“Cars will pull up on other streets until the rain goes down,” Bruno said.

Bruno feels like the solution to the flooding problem is simple.

“I think they need to raise the street higher on Cotton Street and all the way down Carrollton, and they need to fill in Carrollton too. Until they do that the problem is going to continue to happen,” she said.

After a few hours the water drained, but with this hurricane season predicted to be above average with activity, neighbors living here are on high flood alert.

“I’m scared it is going to be even worse because if the small rain does this, imagine what a large rain would do,” Bruno said.